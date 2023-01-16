Current and former Burnley players feature in Championship Team of the Week

There were wins for top-of-the-table Burnley, promotion-chasing Sheffield United and play-off hopefuls Watford, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Norwich City at the weekend.

At the other end of the division, struggling Wigan Athletic picked up an important point with a 96th minute equaliser against Cardiff City in South Wales to keep their survival hopes alive.

Huddersfield Town, who accompany the Latics in the bottom three, were denied an important three points away at Hull City, with the hosts snatching a leveller in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Rotherham United, who thrashed Blackburn Rovers 4-0 at the New York Stadium, and Bristol City, who beat Birmingham City 4-2 at Ashton Gate, were the only sides currently occupying the bottom half of the table to claim victories.

Meanwhile, Swansea City’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light pushed Russell Martin’s men into 11th spot, and to within three points of the top six.

Here’s this week’s SkyBet Championship Team of the Week, headed by Baggies’ boss Carlos Corberan, following their incredible turnaround versus Luton Town in a five-goal thriller at Kenilworth Road.

1. The Mitre Delta Max FA Cup match ball

2. GK: Viktor Johansson (Rotherham United)

3. RB: Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United)

4. CB: Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion)