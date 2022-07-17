Coventry boss not amused by Vincent Kompany's comments on target Callum O'Hare

Burnley are pushing to sign the 24-year-old attacking midfielder from the Sky Blues, with Kompany admitting after Friday night’s friendly win at Shrewsbury Town: "I'm all for transparency.

"I would rather not lie but these things are hard until they are done, they can still go wrong.

"We think he is a great player, and we think he would be great for us but is a deal done, no."

PRESTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Callum O'Hare of Coventry City and Alan Browne of Preston North End battle for possession during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Coventry City at Deepdale on October 20, 2021 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

But Robins was not impressed with Kompany talking about his player in public, and said after City's 2-0 pre-season win at Oxford United on Satuirday: "All I'm aware of is that I've seen their manager make some comments which are totally out of order.

"I think we do those things behind closed doors, but I've seen those comments and I'm not happy with them.

"But it is what it is. I think everybody knows that [IO’Hare] has been subject of interest, speaking from the last 12 months or so.

"Burnley have been there all summer really and haven't gone away, so we'll see what the next few weeks brings.

"Me personally, I don't want to lose him, so we see how we go.

"I want Callum as part of this team, there’s no doubt about that, but if I get that wish or not remains to be seen, then we take it from there, but for now he is our player and I’m delighted that he is."

Coventry will be one of Burnley’s Championship rivals this season, and, when asked whether the transfer talk has been a distraction ahead of the new season, Robins added: "It's distracting only in the sense of if something happened then we've got to do something.

"But, like I say, whatever happens, we'll wait and see - [but] there's ways to go on about things."