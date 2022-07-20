Coventry boss Mark Robins' stance on Burnley target Callum O'Hare

The Clarets have so far been unable to come up with an acceptable offer for the former Aston Villa youngster, with Kompany admitting after Friday night’s friendly win at Shrewsbury Town: "I'm all for transparency.

"I would rather not lie but these things are hard until they are done, they can still go wrong.

"We think he is a great player, and we think he would be great for us but is a deal done, no."

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Callum O'Hare of Coventry City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Coventry City at Ashton Gate on February 22, 2022 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Robins was not impressed by Kompany talking about his player in public, and, amid more speculation after O’Hare was rested, and not involved in Tuesday night's friendly win at Walsall, the former Manchester United striker said: “Nothing (has changed).

"He’s still our player, so long may that continue.”

Again, asked if the saga has been unsettling for Coventry and the player, Robins added: "I am not even going to talk about it.

"I think we’re no different to most clubs up and down the country.

"People are interested in your players because they do well, and you either sell or you don’t.

"It’s a choice, so at the end of the day, it is what it is.

"And like I say, nobody has gone anywhere yet, so let’s see, and as I said, long may it continue.

"But you just don’t know.”