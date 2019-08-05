Could Wayne Rooney make a sensational switch to Burnley?

Burnley and Derby County have been linked with a sensational move for England’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

A report from the Telegraph this evening suggested Rooney is in talks with the Rams over a player-coach role.

And it has been suggested tonight that the 33-year-old former England captain could link up with Burnley instead.

Rooney, a teammate of former Claret Chris McCann at DC United, still has over two seasons left on his contract with the Major League Soccer club.

The MLS season runs to the end of October, with Rooney therefore not free to leave until the January transfer window.

Rooney is England’s all-time record scorer with 53 goals in 120 appearances, as well as Manchester United’s record goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

Rooney is eager to get into coaching when he retires, speaking In November to United’s official website, he said: “Yeah, it is something I am passionate about and I want to do.

”Obviously, I need to complete my badges, which I am doing over in the States.

"Hopefully, by the time I come back to England, I will have them completed and be in a position to accept or reject any offers I get.“