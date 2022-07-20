Could Brentford be former Burnley captain Ben Mee's next destination?

Speaking to Mee’s representative last week, he revealed there would be some light shed on his future shortly, with the 32-year-old a free agent after being unable to agree terms at Burnley.

And Mike McGrath of The Telegraph reports this morning that the Bees “have held talks with Ben Mee over a contract as a free agent.

"Centre-back has options after his contract at Burnley expired and is set to make a final decision before season starts.”

Mee spent 11 years at Turf Moor after arriving, initially on loan, from Manchester City, and went on to make 376 appearances for the club, twice winning promotion to the Premier League, and helping the club twice finish in the top 10 in the top flight, earning European football in 2008 for the first time in half a century.

Mee suffered a hairline fracture of the fibula against Leicester, who have also been linked with their former loanee, on March 1st and missed the last 13 games of the season as the Clarets were relegated, spending the last eight games as part of interim boss Mike Jackson’s staff after the departure of Sean Dyche on Good Friday.

Mee said his goodbyes to the fans with a full page advert in the Burnley Express https://www.burnleyexpress.net/sport/football/burnley-legend-ben-mee-says-his-goodbyes-in-full-page-burnley-express-advertisement-3735534.

He said: "I'd like to thank all the staff I have worked with throughout my time at the club who made Burnley home for me. There are so many fantastic people that work behind the scenes to make it all tick over and it was a pleasure to work with you and get to know you all.

“To my team-mates, who I've been lucky enough to share the dressing room with, thank you for making my time so enjoyable. There have been plenty of brilliant players but also many great characters that have become very good friends of mine.

“Thank you to you the fans who have helped make my 11 years at the club so special. It has truly been an honour to play for and captain your club.