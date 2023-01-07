The Welsh defender is hoping that the proverb, 'good things come to those who wait', rings true for last season's League One Player of the Year, who netted 20 times for MK Dons.

Twine, 23, who was also inducted into the third tier's PFA Team of the Year, has played around half-an-hour of football since making his move to Vincent Kompany's Clarets at the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swindon-born forward was sidelined for months having sustained an innocuous injury in training at the club's Gawthorpe training base following his cameo on the opening day of term against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Burnley defender Connor Roberts speaks to the media ahead of FA Cup tie against Bournemouth. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

He has made three more appearances from the bench — against QPR, Middlesbrough and Manchester United — since the Championship resumed after the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

"I've not seen a great deal of Scott [Twine], either," said Roberts. "He's obviously been injured for quite a while. I know players who he has played with in the past and in recent weeks he's been in training and looks really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He looks like he can bring something slightly different while also listening to the manager and what he wants from him. I'm sure if he does get the chance on Saturday then the fans can be excited by him.

"We just want everybody in the squad to be as happy as they can, only 11 players can start games, so it is difficult, but Twiney has been very patient in getting his chances. I hope if he does play he does really well."

Advertisement Hide Ad