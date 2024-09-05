Connor Roberts discusses linking up with former Burnley coach Craig Bellamy with Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Connor Roberts is returning to familiar territory under new Wales boss Craig Bellamy – meetings, meetings and more meetings.

Vincent Kompany’s former assistant takes charge of his first Wales game on Friday when his side take on Turkey in their Nations League opener.

Bellamy took the reins after replacing Rob Page, who lost his job in June after failing to qualify for Euro 2024.

The 45-year-old will have assistance from Piet Cremers, who was also part of Kompany’s backroom staff at Turf Moor.

Because of that Burnley influence in the new Wales setup, Roberts knows exactly what to expect.

“It’s been exactly the same as when they first came to Burnley,” Roberts said of his first few days working under the Bellamy regime.

“A lot of information, a lot of meetings and I think it’s going to be like that for the foreseeable until we understand exactly what’s required.

“I think me and all the other boys in the squad knew that was coming. With a new coach it’s always going to be like that and, with Craig and his staff, it’s even more so than any normal manager, shall we say.

“There’s a lot of information, but the only way we’re going to improve and become a better football team is if we clue in and listen to that.”

Roberts also welcomed Bellamy’s appointment, adding: “You can see there is a new energy around the place.

“Everyone is excited to see what a Craig Bellamy team looks like, how they play.

“It’s the same with the players. We all love playing for Wales and we all have to impress the boss by tuning in to his ideas and want to be part of something successful.

“I know for a fact when there were whispers of the gaffer coming in, some people asked questions – ‘was it right, was it not?’.

“I can assure you I thought it was 100 per cent the right decision to bring in the boss. He’s a fantastic coach who absolutely loves football. He lives and breathes it.

“It’s going to be different for a lot of players, who are going to be doing different roles to what they’re used to in a Wales shirt.”