Connor Roberts confident the Clarets can complete one of the greatest Premier League escapes

The 26-year-old wouldn't be able to recite the top flight escapologists from seasons gone by — with fallen Oldham Athletic, West Brom, Portsmouth, West Ham, Fulham, Wigan, Sunderland, Leicester City and Aston Villa making the list.

But given that many sections of the media had written the Clarets off following Sean Dyche's departure, the Welsh right back feels that they deserve to be part of that conversation should they retain their status.

Though Burnley are outside the bottom three heading into the weekend, having collected seven points in three games under interim boss Mike Jackson, he said: "Yeah, I can only speak as I see it, because I'm living it and a part of it, though I've not really closely watched other teams who’ve been adrift.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Connor Roberts of Burnley attempts to cross the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor on April 21, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"But I think it definitely would be, particularly with what’s happened with the past manager and the performances, the results we got at the start of the season. Everyone wrote us off so I’m sure everyone will be thinking ‘how did they manage that’ if we do manage it.

"I saw the press came out and said ‘what are Burnley doing letting their manager go?’ but we had a little meeting and said the only thing we can do now is try to prove all those people wrong. We can only do that by playing better and picking up points. It’s got off to a fairly decent start."

The Clarets take on Watford today in what could be a defining afternoon in the top flight. Victory for the visitors at Vicarage Road would send Norwich City down and all-but confirm the Hornets’ return to the Championship.

With the opportunity to open up a five-point gap over Everton, ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Goodison Park tomorrow, Roberts said: “It gives you that sense of euphoria if you do it. I always think about how it would feel if you do manage to do something. It drives me to want to feel like that.

Burnley's Welsh defender Connor Roberts chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 21, 2022.