Social media has been set ablaze this evening by news of Kyle Walker’s impending shock move to Burnley.

It’s claimed Man City could pocket up to £5m including various add-ons, with the England international penning a two-year deal.

The Burnley Express understands the move is in the works and an announcement could be imminent.

Given Walker’s experience and quality, this move will be considered something of a major coup for the newly-promoted Clarets.

The right-back has won 17 trophies across eight years at City, including six Premier League titles and the 2022/23 Champions League – in a season where Guardiola’s side also claimed the treble.

Here’s how Clarets fans have been reacting to the bombshell news:

Walker is set to make a bombshell move to Turf Moor (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Matthew Bottomley: I’ve constantly made a case for bringing in Premier League experience on promotion. Whilst it’s yet to be seen post-Milan spell whether Walker can do it all, his experience within the squad and dressing room could be vital.

James Swinburne: Remember thinking we should sign Kyle Walker after the 2009 play-off final. 16 years down the line but it’s finally happening

Jordan Rushworth: This is I can't stress this enough absolutely utterly completely mental. Back three is being played for sure with this signing coming in

Daz McKavett: Kyle Walker, now that is a serious signing, his age is of no relevance, fit lad, bags of experience, happy days

Kieran J: Kyle Walker, even at 35, is a ridiculously solid signing for a club in our position! I'm absolutely buzzing with that!

bfcriho: With the world cup coming up and him desiring to make that England squad - a great signing.

ConorBFC: If he does come, fair play to him. Clearly not coming to us for the money, as he would’ve been off to Saudi by now. Shows his passion for the game, and will be a good project for himself as he’ll still be in contention for the England squad really.

Jack Kennedy: Unreal signing I don’t care. One of the best fullbacks to grace the prem. still rapid, full of knowledge.

Nathan Gerrard: This is an INSANE signing! Might be finished at top level but he’s still Kyle Walker! Still more than good enough for us.

JvarleyS: On today’s things I didn’t expect. Kyle Walker is a class signing for us, vital PL experience, has still got tremendous pace and offers more experience to a young group of players. Scotty Parker does it again

TurfMoorClarets: Now this is a serious signing! So much experience in this league, title winner! Superb player! What a signing this will be!

AdamBFC19: England’s greatest ever right back? I’ve always thought so.

InYourHeeead: Weird signing this. Be good experience in the dressing room but very obviously can't handle the Premier League anymore. Don't agree with this one.

