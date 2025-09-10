Colne are beaten but Padiham power on at top of table

A stirring second-half fightback by Colne couldn't prevent a 2-1 defeat at Droylsden.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were two down at half-time in Saturday's NW Counties first division north fixture in Greater Manchester.

The hosts took the lead on 14 minutes, when Nellson Van's low cross from the left resulted in an own goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action in the Colne goalmouth at Droylsden last weekend Photo: COLNE FC

Colne pressed for an equaliser as Miles Storey and Jak McKinlay went close. However, Van broke down the right to double his side's lead three minutes before half-time, and it took a fine save by Ben Fletcher to prevent Yasir Salim adding a third.

Jack Holt saw a header cleared off the line before he released Storey on the hour for a shot which flew into the top corner.

Mid-table Colne pressed but couldn't force an equaliser. They host Squires Gate on Saturday and then neighbours Nelson next Tuesday in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy.

Premier division leaders Padiham made it eight wins out of eight, writes ALAN SMITH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They won 2-1 on Saturday despite being pushed at Abbey Hey. The Storks went ahead on 26 minutes, when Bradley Knox headed in a Jack Price corner.

Padiham keeper Brad Sullivan made some fine saves but had no chance with defender Moses Yoak’s 30-yard equaliser on 69 minutes.

Abbey’s Levi Welsh rattled the crossbar but Jason Hart won it for the visitors on 75 minutes

Glossop North End proved tough opposition on Tuesday, when Padiham needed two late goals to secure a 3-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Fitzgerald put the visitors 1-0 ahead after 27 minutes and they should have been two up at half-time, after Lee Ricks fired a penalty wide.

Jakub Hebda equalised eight minutes into the second half but it needed a point-blank saved by Sullivan to keep the Storks on terms.

Padiham won it with Price’s solo goal on 89 minutes and Lucas Wane's strike in added time. They host City of Liverpool on Saturday, then visit Charnock Richard next Tuesday.