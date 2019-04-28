Close call: How the use of goal-line technology could hand the Premier League title to Manchester City following win over Burnley at Turf Moor!

Two of the closest calls in the use of goal-line technology could effectively be the difference in deciding this season's Premier League champions.

And it's defending champions Manchester City who could well end up edging one of the most memorable races for the title having been the beneficiaries of both big calls.

Pep Guardiola's side climbed back to the summit in the top flight, leading Liverpool by a solitary point, after referee Paul Tierney got the signal to confirm that Sergio Aguero's shot had crossed the line to hand them victory against Burnley.

It was a distance of 29.51mm that broke the home side's resolve just after the hour at Turf Moor. Tom Heaton looked to have done enough when getting a strong hand to the Argentinian's shot but the ball continued to travel and Matt Lowton couldn't quite get there in time to clear.

It was a tight call, but not as tight as the one earlier in the season when the technology denied the Reds a winner against City at Anfield.

There was only 11mm in it on that occasion when John Stones turned the ball off the line following a ricochet from Ederson.

With just two games remaining, those calls could prove decisive and Jurgen Klopp's side could well end up as runners up despite potentially finishing on 97 points.

Nobody can really have any complaints about the result as City commanded possession and forced Heaton in to a number of impressive stops.

They did, however, make it hard work for themselves. A heavy touch from striker Chris Wood from Jeff Hendrick's through ball let the visitors off the hook in the first half but that was the biggest threat the hosts posed.

Heaton denied Bernardo Silva at his near post when the Spaniard found space on the right hand side of the penalty area from Raheem Sterling's pass.

And Aguero was a whisker away with a right-footed attempt from the edge of the box after moving infield to get a sight of goal.

Burnley defended bravely after the break as City stepped on the gas and with half-an-hour remaining they were giving the red side of Merseyside hope.

Heaton beat away Aguero's shot once the forward was set up by Sterling's touch before cries for a penalty were ignored when Silva's effort struck the arm of Ashley Barnes.

The Clarets skipper was in the right position to collect Aymeric Laporte's header when the Frenchman stole between two defenders to meet Olexandr Zinchenko's delivery.

Heaton came out on top again to repel Silva's piledriver from close range as City continued to throw the kitchen sink at the hosts.

The breakthrough came in the 63rd minute when Silva was the provider and Aguero turned his marker and dragged the ball out of his feet to get a shot away.

Play continued for a few seconds after Lowton had hacked the ball clear but Tierney soon pointed to the spot to send the travelling fans in to raptures.

Burnley tried to throw a spanner in the works as they sent the ball long in to City's box but it was the visitors who went closest to netting the second goal.

Jesus, on as a substitute in place of Leroy Sane in the 65th minute, cut in past Lowton after collecting a crossfield pass, rounded Heaton and fired goalwards. However. Ben Mee did incredibly well to block the ball on the line.