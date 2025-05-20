'Clever': Scott Parker discusses Burnley's summer transfer strategy ahead of Premier League return
Burnley line up back in the top flight next season after finishing second in the Championship on 100 points.
Parker has already confirmed he will look to keep the “core” of his promotion-winning squad together, but will still look to add the required quality this summer to bridge that gap.
When asked if he anticipates the club being active in this window, the Clarets boss said: “We'd like to be, of course. We'll be searching, we'll be in the market.
“At the same time, we've got an incredible squad here that has absolutely given me and this football club absolutely everything.
“We'll try and be clever, we'll try and improve where we can improve, but again, we probably won't really have a clear idea until we actually know what the market is and where the market is for everything.”
During Burnley’s last stint in the Premier League, former boss Vincent Kompany remarked how the profile of player – athleticism, speed, pace and running power – was now the key ingredient when looking to bring in players in the transfer market.
Parker concurs with that view, but warns there’s a number of factors that must be weighed up before a new signing is brought into the building.
“That's definitely the case,” he said. “There's a certain profile, of course there's a profile, but there's loads of elements to recruitment and there's loads of elements to signing certain players so you can't be too strong on one thing or the other.
“You need to weigh up a whole facet of what a player can bring, what he can't bring, where his elite qualities are, where they're not and you're just always trying to balance that with what you've got in the squad.
“Those chats will now be happening in terms of our dynamics, what we have, what we probably need to improve, where we need to improve in all those areas, the mentality side, the physicality side, the technical and we'll try and puzzle it together, which probably gives us an all-round fighting squad to go into the Premier League.”