Winger Brady stretchered off as Clarets lose out to the Foxes

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be sweating on the outcome of scans of Robbie Brady's knee injury after the winger was strecthered off in the 1-0 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland international had been the away side's most creative outlet in the first half-an-hour against the Foxes until a collision with Harry Maguire saw him clutching his left knee in some discomfort.

The 25-year-old, who scored his first Premier League goal of the season in the midweek win against AFC Bournemouth, jarred his standing leg when being closed down by the England international defender on the edge of the penalty area having pulled the trigger.

The Clarets had been the better team up until that moment but found themselves a goal down following Demarai Gray's sixth minute opener.

The former Birmingham City man was given an early Christmas present, tapping in to an empty net after goqalkeeper Nick Pope failed to deal with Riyad Mahrez's cross.

The Algerian international stepped back on to his left boot on the angle of the box and whipped in an in-swinging cross which Pope could only push in to Gray's direction.

And that was all the Foxes had to offer in a half where Kasper Schmeichel was kept on his toes.

The Danish stopper was quick off his line to smother the ball at Chris Wood's feet after the striker failed to fully bring Jeff Hendrick's driven centre under control.

Schmeichel was a spectator when James Tarkowski and Ben Mee missed the target from a couple of Brady corners but he showed safe hands again to stop Johann Berg Gudmundsson's volley from causing any damage at his near post.

But Burnley suffered a huge blow two-thirds of the way through the half. Brady immediately signalled to the bench when going down on the edge of the penalty area and left the field on a stretcher to be replaced by Scott Arfield.

The Clarets kept pushing for the equaliser but record signing Chris Wood, who also netted at the Vitality Stadium, failed to keep his header down from Gudmundsson's delivery.

The closing moment of the half fell to Mahrez who went for goal from the edge of the penalty area but Pope was on hand to palm the attempt away.

Claude Puel's men responded after the break and Ben Chiswell almost got the hosts off to the perfect start when his venomous drive sailed wide of the upright.

The hosts went even closer when Jamie Vardy steered Mahrez's lofted pass in to the path of Wes Morgan deep inside the box but full back Phil Bardsley did well to recover and clear the ball off the line.

Burnley's best chance of a leveller arose on the counter when Gudmundsson got the better of Morgan in the foot race to meet Hendrick's through ball but Schmeichel spread himself well to save with his legs.

Pope showed good reflexes to keep Marc Albrighton and Gray out as the half wore on and even when the match-winner managed to get the ball beyond him for a second time the woodwork came to his rescue.

It was proving to be one of the 25-year-old's busier games between the posts and soon after he was called upon again to keep out Vardy.

The former Charlton Athletic goalkeeper's save was unconventional as he stooped low to prevent the ball from crossing the line with his knee after the striker had ghosted in-between Tarkowski and Mee from Chilwell's delivery.

After substitute Ashley Barnes failed to make contact with Gudmundsson's wonderful cross from close range, Mahrez dragged an effort wide of the post at the other end.

The Clarets continued to probe but couldn't force the equaliser that would have retained sixth spot in the Premier League.