When is the draw? Who could Burnley face? All you need to know about the FA Cup third round draw

Burnley fans will be keeping their fingers crossed for a big tie when the FA Cup third round draw is made on Monday night.

The Premier League sides enter the world's most iconic cup competition at this stage with some non-league sides also in the hat.

When is the draw?

Coverage kicks off at 7pm on both BBC Two and BT Sport 1, the latter broadcasting the final second round tie between Slough Town and Rochdale.

What number are Burnley?

The ball you are looking out for is number 10.

Who could the Clarets face?

The Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition at this stage with the Clarets drawing Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in last year's third round. There are also four non-league sides in the hat. Slough as it happens ahead of their game with Rochdale, are joined by AFC Fylde, Woking and Hereford, who have replays against Wigan, Peterborough and Fleetwood respectively to come.

When will the ties be played?

The third round takes place on the weekend of January 5 to 8, 2018.