When are Burnley's players on international duty for England, the Republic of Ireland, Wales, Canada and Iceland?

A host of Burnley players are in action during the international break.

Clarets stars are away with England, the Republic and Ireland and Wales amongst others.

Jeff Hendrick will be in action for Ireland again.

Sean Dyche’s side return to action in the Premier League at bottom side West Brom on Saturday, March 31.

England

Nick Pope and James Tarkowski are hoping to make their Three Lions debuts after being handed their first call-ups by Gareth Southgate.

England face Holland in Amsterdam on Friday night before hosting Italy at Wembley on Tuesday night. Both games are live on ITV.

Sam Vokes is a mainstay of the Wales set-up.

Tom Heaton still harbours hopes of breaking back into the squad ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia, Pope having excelled in his absence.

Joe Hart, Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland are the other goalkeepers in the squad.

Republic of Ireland

Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long are with Ireland for their friendly in Turkey on Friday night, March 23. Kick-off is 5.30pm. The game is being broadcast by RTE but is not available to watch live in the UK.

Jhann Berg Gumundsson.

Robbie Brady and Jon Walters miss out through injury while Stephen Ward is only just back in action after his knee problem.



Wales

Sam Vokes is part of Ryan Giggs’ first Wales squad for the China Cup.

They play the hosts at 11.35am on Thursday with Uruguay and Czech Republic playing in the other semi-final.

There is then a final and third-place play-off on Monday. All Wales’ games are live on BBC One Wales.

Canada

Scott Arfield is likely to line up for the Canucks against New Zealand when the sides face each other in Murcia, Spain, this Saturday, March 24.

Kiwi captain Chris Wood is not involved with the All Whites having only recently returned from injury.

Iceland

Clarets winger Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson could win his 64th cap when Iceland face fellow World Cup finalists Mexico on Friday, March 23 in a friendly at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.