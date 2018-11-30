This is the ball number Burnley fans need to look out for in the FA Cup third round draw

The FA Cup is back this weekend as teams up and down the country go head-to-head in the second round.
On Monday night Burnley will find out who they will face in the third round of the competition when the draw is held at Stamford Bridge, the home of holders Chelsea.
The draw, which will take place at 7.30pm, will see the 44 clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition alongside the 20 teams that progress from round two.
Third round matches will be played on the weekend of January 5, with Monday night’s draw due to be conducted by former England international Paul Ince and Dutch legend Ruud Gullit on BBC Two.
At the start of the season the FA doubled the prize fund for the competition, meaning winning clubs can look forward to a £135,500 payout if they progress from round three.
The all important number for Burnley fans to look out for is 10.
Sean Dyche’s men will no doubt be eagerly watching the draw, with last season’s winners Chelsea (ball 12), finalists Manchester United (ball 24) and 13-time winners Arsenal (ball 2) ones to keep an eye on.
Here’s the full list of ball numbers for the draw:
1 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
2 ARSENAL
3 ASTON VILLA
4 BIRMINGHAM CITY
5 BLACKBURN ROVERS
6 BOLTON WANDERERS
7 BRENTFORD
8 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
9 BRISTOL CITY
10 BURNLEY
11 CARDIFF CITY
12 CHELSEA
13 CRYSTAL PALACE
14 DERBY COUNTY
15 EVERTON
16 FULHAM
17 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
18 HULL CITY
19 IPSWICH TOWN
20 LEEDS UNITED
21 LEICESTER CITY
22 LIVERPOOL
23 MANCHESTER CITY
24 MANCHESTER UNITED
25 MIDDLESBROUGH
26 MILLWALL
27 NEWCASTLE UNITED
28 NORWICH CITY
29 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
30 PRESTON NORTH END
31 QUEENS PARK RANGERS
32 READING
33 ROTHERHAM UNITED
34 SHEFFIELD UNITED
35 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
36 SOUTHAMPTON
37 STOKE CITY
38 SWANSEA CITY
39 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
40 WATFORD
41 WEST BROMWICH ALBION
42 WEST HAM UNITED
43 WIGAN ATHLETIC
44 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
45 GUISELEY OR FLEETWOOD TOWN
46 BURY OR LUTON TOWN
47 WREXHAM OR NEWPORT COUNTY
48 TRANMERE ROVERS OR SOUTHPORT
49 SOUTHEND UNITED OR BARNSLEY
50 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SCUNTHORPE UNITED
51 SOLIHULL MOORS OR BLACKPOOL
52 CHESTERFIELD OR GRIMSBY TOWN
53 PETERBOROUGH UNITED OR BRADFORD CITY
54 SWINDON TOWN OR WOKING
55 MAIDSTONE UNITED OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC
56 LINCOLN CITY OR CARLISLE UNITED
57 FC HALIFAX TOWN OR AFC WIMBLEDON
58 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE OR OXFORD UNITED
59 BARNET OR STOCKPORT COUNTY
60 ROCHDALE OR PORTSMOUTH
61 WALSALL OR SUNDERLAND
62 ACCRINGTON STANLEY OR CHELTENHAM TOWN
63 CHARLTON ATHLETIC OR DONCASTER ROVERS
64 SLOUGH TOWN OR GILLINGHAM