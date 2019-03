Using data from the Global Sports Salaries Survey 2018 report we get an idea how much each Premier League team spends on wages. The average salary per player in the league is £2,990,726. All figures are the average salary per player.

1. Manchester United 6,534,654 (GBP) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Manchester City 5,993,000 (GBP) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Chelsea 5,020,004 (GBP) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Liverpool 4,862,963 (GBP) Getty Buy a Photo

View more