Tarkowski to fill in again at right back for City cup clash?

James Tarkowski could again be thrust into a right back role at Manchester City on Saturday.

Phil Bardsley and Matt Lowton are doubtful for the FA Cup clash at the Etihad, with Tarkowski expected to slot in as he did in the last round against Barnsley.

Bardsley has played the last two Premier League games, with Lowton on the bench, but neither were involved against the Tykes at Turf Moor.

Sean Dyche will also make a late call on Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who has missed the last two games, but Robbie Brady is available after suspension.

Dyche said: "Johann is close again, he is back on the grass but we will make a call on that.

"Robbie comes out of suspension, Steven is coming back to full fitness and Wardy as well.

"They are getting there now, it is getting that real match fitness and edge to them.

"Bardo and Lowts are both a maybe. Lowts I don’t think will make it, he has got to rest a toe injury which we thought we could get away with but he has to rest it.

"We keep stepping closer to getting a fully fit squad and it will be a nice moment when that happens. It will be hard in one way because you have to make decisions, not just with goalkeepers but in other areas of the pitch."