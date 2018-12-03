Skipper Mee: No one is going to throw in the towel

Skipper Ben Mee expects the players to roll their sleeves up and scrap after dropping into the relegation zone.

Burnley slipped to 19th in the table after Cardiff City’s win over Wolves on Friday night, and were unable to climb out immediately as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Clarets have failed to win in seven games, and entertain unbeaten Liverpool on Wednesday night.

And Mee said:“There’s a good group of lads in there and we need to get together and sort it out and play with a bit more belief and confidence.

“It’s a difficult situation be in at the minute, but the lads need to rise to the challenge and get ourselves out of it and have that belief and confidence to move forward.

“We’ve got to back ourselves and get that confidence in how we play and what we’re about.

“We’ve been in fights before and we’ll be in fights again.

“We need to roll our sleeves up now and be ready for it.

“No-one is going to throw in the towel.

“There’s a long way to go and a nice win on Wednesday will put it right.”

However, Burnley have significant room for improvement after recent displays.

Looking back at Saturday’s loss at Selhurst Park, Mee said:“It was tough to take.

“We came here with a positive mindset and we didn’t really get going at all.

“We’re really disappointed.

“We lacked a bit of belief and confidence and it showed out there.

“It’s not going for us at the moment, but we will keep going and keep working hard.”