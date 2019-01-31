Sam Vokes out, Stoke City striker Peter Crouch in for Clarets as transfer window shuts?

Sam Vokes’ Turf Moor exit is moving closer with the Clarets striker undergoing a medical ahead of a move to Championship side Stoke City.

And former England striker Peter Crouch is expected to move the other way in part exchange.

Stoke had baulked at the asking price for 29-year-old Vokes, believed to be £9m, and offered the 38-year-old Crouch as a makeweight, with Burnley unwilling to countenance a move, until they had a replacement.

The two-time promotion winner had appeared to say his goodbyes, applauding the travelling Clarets fans at Old Trafford after Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, but Sean Dyche, asked afterwards, had said: “Was that only Sam Vokes?

“It suggests he’s got respect from the fans and he respects them.

“He’s certainly not on the way at this moment in time, that’s for sure.”

But negotiations moved on on Wednesday, with the switch edging closer, as the players travelled to their destinations for medicals and talks over terms.

Vokes scored 62 goals in 258 appearances after arriving in July 2012, having netted two in nine while on loan from Wolves the previous season.

He hit 21 goals as the Clarets finished second in the Championship in 2014, and 16 in 2015/16 as Burnley lifted the Championship title after relegation, finishing as the club’s top-scorer back in the Premier League in 2017 with 12 in all competitions.

While Crouch looked like replacing Vokes as an option on the bench, Dyche was also chasing Birmingham City’s Che Adams, who has netted 15 goals in the Championship this season.

Southampton were rivalling Burnley for his signature, while Fulham also entered the picture on deadline day.

Blues boss Garry Monk was adamant the club would hold onto Adams, however, saying on Tuesday night: “The speculation is there but the club are on the same page as me - we can’t afford to lose our best players.”

One player staying put at Burnley is £15m summer signing Ben Gibson, who was linked with a loan move to Aston Villa after making only one Premier League start this season, but, asked about speculation, Dyche said: “Apparently we’ve had 10 players in, 10 players out, I don’t think they’re all going to happen!

“But no, he’ll not be going anywhere.”

Clarets keeper Conor Mitchell securing a loan move to Northern Ireland to title-chasing Linfield.

