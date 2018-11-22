Rigg is Burnley’s first technical director

Burnley have appointed Mike Rigg as Technical Director - the man who helped Manchester City land Yaya Toure, David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

Rigg, who has held a variety of high-profile roles within domestic and international football, will head up the process of talent identification and recruitment throughout the whole club, from Academy to first team.

The 49-year-old, who has previously worked as head of player acquisition at City, will also oversee a new, large investment programme in growing the talent Identification and analysis teams at the club.

The new chain of command will see Rigg report directly into Chairman Mike Garlick, as remains the case with first team manager Sean Dyche.

Garlick said: “We are delighted to welcome Mike on board.

“All of the candidates which Sean and myself interviewed were of a very high calibre.

“However, Mike stood out as someone who we feel can help move the club forward in terms of identifying and hiring the best possible footballing talent, both on a national and international basis.

“It’s an area of the club that we need to invest in and improve further, and we feel sure that Mike’s wealth of experience will be a valuable asset to us.”

Educated at the Manchester Metropolitan University, Rigg initially worked in the football community schemes at Wrexham and Chester in the late 1980s and early 1990s, before working as Technical Director for the FA of Wales for six years, between 1995-2001.

He was appointed Head of Academy at Sheffield Wednesday in 2001, later becoming Blackburn Rovers Chief Scout in 2006 and joining Manchester City two years later as their Head of Player Acquisition.

Following a hugely influential four-year stint at the Etihad - overseeing much of City’s transformation to one of the biggest clubs in world football, where he helped sign the likes of Toure, Silva and Aguero - Rigg was appointed Technical Director at QPR in 2012.

A role as Head of Talent Identification at the Football Association followed in 2013, where he was tasked with all age groups in both the men's and women's game, working alongside future England manager Gareth Southgate and former FA Technical Director Dan Ashworth.

He then became Chief Footballing Officer at Fulham, and latterly, after leaving his role at Craven Cottage, has worked as a Global Football Advisor for an executive sports recruitment company, working with football clients in North America, Europe, the UK and Asia.

Rigg, who commences his new role at Burnley Football Club on December 1st, said: “I am delighted and absolutely honoured to be asked to come and join the club.

“I have worked for over 30 years in football, starting out as a community officer, which was a terrific grounding, and have been lucky to work with national associations and club sides.

“I feel I have an excellent understanding of all areas and how things have to fit together to be successful.

“What Burnley has achieved over the past few years is absolutely phenomenal and I hope I can do everything possible to support Sean and try and strengthen the club’s position moving forwards.”

Clarets boss Dyche added: “I have mentioned over the past couple of years how important it is to grow all areas of the club, and recruitment structuring and how we want to go forward, is an important part of that.

“I think at the end of a good process for the club, involving myself and the chairman, amongst others, we have found someone who can help the club to grow.

“By bringing in Mike, I think it’s a great opportunity for him to stamp his side on the way that we work.

“Within the role it’s not just recruitment, but that’s a big part of it, and with Mike’s background, both here and abroad, in searching for the right players for Burnley Football Club, I think that experience will be needed and used wisely, and that’s what we’ll look to Mike to add to what we already do.”