Racist chanting in Montenegro ‘unacceptable’ - Dyche

Sean Dyche has labelled the abuse which some England players received during their 5-1 win in Montenegro as “unacceptable”.

Raheem Sterling, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Danny Rose were subjected to racist chants from sections of the home support in Podgorica on Monday in the Euro 2020 qualifier.

UEFA launched a probe after the events, with Montenegro facing a series of punishments.

Dyche was dismayed to see the scenes, and, asked what he would do were his players subjected to similar, he said: “I think you have to judge the moment.

“I think we’re all aware no one wants to see it or witness it, I think we’re all pleased to say it’s something that’s not very regular now, but unfortunately it happened and you hope it gets dealt with.

“One thing it does is continually highlight the fact that it is unacceptable and change is continually needed.

“But I think change is happening, I think there’s more education than ever, across not just football, in life in general.

“My kids are a lot more savvy - race, culture, creed - to everything that goes with it, so I think it is changing.

“But I think if football can play it’s part and be strong with it, it should do and will do.”

There is the debate that racism is society’s problem, not just for football to address, and Dyche added: “You don’t want to just leave it at racism if you want to talk about society’s problems.

“It would be nice if people just said hello and thank you every now and then, held a door open.

“There would be absolute trouble, 100%, if my mum saw me not do that, like you’ve never know.

“I’m not going to change that.

“That’s respect, nothing else.”

Sterling’s answer to the racists was to round off the scoring in the 5-1 win, cupping his ears to the crowd, and Dyche noted: “He’s different class, at the minute, he’s rounding into a thorough professional and showing that.

“He’s maturing on and off the pitch. I don’t know him, but it seems the whole thing of what he’s about is maturing, and players do, but he’s a fine player and he’s in terrific form.”