Princess Royal set for a name change?

The Princess Royals offer back in November
The Princess Royal pub on Yorkshire Street in Burnley looks set for a name change with the Clarets all but assured European football next season.

Back in November, the pub - who said Clarets boss Sean Dyche could drink for free after guiding the club to Premier a League safety last season - put up a billboard saying they would rename the establishment The Dyche if Burnley returned to Europe.

Barring an unlikely series of events - Everton need to win both their remaining games and Burnley lose theirs, with a 15-goal swing - the Clarets will be back in Europe for the first time since 1966/67.

And Dyche, asked about the prospect of the pub being renamed in his honour, joked: “What was the name, The Handsome Ginger Fella?

“The Royal Dyche? That’s got a ring to it, the Raised Elbow?

“Write in with a name...”