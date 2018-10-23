Premier League latest LIVE: News from Burnley and around the clubs Alessio Romagnoli Share this article Manchester United and Manchester City have been put on red alert by one Inter star, while Liverpool target Nabil Fekir impresses German scouts. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Premier League latest LIVE: News from Burnley and around the clubs; Mike Ashley took £10m from Newcastle this Summer | Brighton chase Chelsea defender | Liverpool defender praises Wilfried Zaha