Pope and Tarkowski confirmed in England squad

As expected, Clarets pair Nick Pope and James Tarkowski have been named in the England squad.

It is a first call up for the duo, for friendly games against Holland and Italy.

The Three Lions will play the Dutch next Friday, March 23rd in Amsterdam, before hosting Italy at Wembley on March 27th.

Former Claret Kieran Trippier also retains his place in the squad.

Gareth Southgate has been at Burnley’s last two home games, and assistant Steve Holland took in the 3-0 win at West Ham on Saturday.

The games will be the last chance to try and impress Southgate at close quarters ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Only two more friendlies follow, at the start of June against Nigeria and Costa Rica, which will come after the final squad has been announced, around the end of the Premier League season.

Pope has 10 Premier League clean sheets so far this season, while Burnley have only conceded 17 goals in Tarkowski’s 23 appearances this term.

The full squad is: Alli, Bertrand, Butland, Cook, Dier, Gomez, Hart, Henderson, Lallana, Lingard, Livermore, Maguire, Mawson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Pickford, Pope, Rashford, Rose, Sterling, Stones, Tarkowski, Trippier, Vardy, Walker, Welbeck, Wilshere, Young.