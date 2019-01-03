One for all, and all for one in Burnley’s bid for Premier League survival - Dwight McNeil

It’s all for one and one for all in Dwight McNeil’s eyes as the Clarets look to pull themselves out of the mire in the Premier League.

That’s certainly the impression the 19-year-old has been given since receiving his warm welcome in to the senior set up at Turf Moor.

Tittle tattle on the outside had suggested that there was some disharmony within the Clarets camp, the purported reasoning for a run that brought just one win in 12 games.

However, McNeil implied that those whispers couldn’t be any further from the truth. The former Manchester United youth player said: “We’re all in it as one. We’re all together as a massive squad. We always take care of each other and let the results take care of themselves.

“We’ve been training really well, but it’s about taking that into the games.

“We’ve got to kick on from that and take it into the next games. There’s a really good feeling in the dressing room.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves, forget about everyone else and see what we do. We’ve got the strength to do that. We’ve all got the technical ability. It’s about taking it on to the pitch.”

McNeil confirmed that he’s been welcomed in to the squad with open arms and it’s the camaraderie within the group that he says has given him the comfort and confidence to express himself on the pitch.

He said: “It’s good. The lads are excellent on and off the pitch. They help you out and make you feel more comfortable.

“That helps with your confidence, which is fantastic. Now I’ve got the goal, I’ve just got to kick on and see what happens in the future.

“We’ve got to take these performances into the next games and let the results take care of themselves. It’s a great base for us to build on and hopefully we can get the results that we need.”

The winger is certainly making a name for himself already at Turf Moor, making key contributions in successive wins in the top flight.

His first professional goal wrapped up the three points against West Ham United while his assist at the John Smith’s Stadium got the ball rolling against Huddersfield Town midweek.

McNeil accepts that he’s in a bubble, playing out his dream, and everything at present is a massive bonus.

“It’s unbelievable at the minute,” he said. “I’m still trying to take it all in. It’s going well. I’m in a bubble. It’s great. I’m living the dream and I don’t want to come away from it.

“It’s what everyone dreams of. I’ve taken my chance and I’ve got to kick on from here.

“I need to see what happens in the future but hopefully I can keep my spot and keep moving forward.

“I just want to keep playing week in week out with the team because I’m loving it.

“I think I’m doing well and I managed to get an assist tonight which is a massive bonus for me because I’m impacting on the game again. I think I’m doing well at the minute and handling it well.

“I didn’t expect this. I’ve just been trying to treat each one as another game but the goal and the assist are added bonuses.”

Meanwhile, McNeil is hoping to play out another fantasy tomorrow when the Clarets entertain Barnsley in the third round of the FA Cup.

He said: “I’m keen to be involved because it’s another big competition. I always watched it as a kid.

“I’ve been involved in the FA Youth Cup but this is massive. It’s a big competition to be in and I’d love to be a part of it. Anything can happen in the FA Cup.

“We’ve just got to keep winning. We’ve won two and now we need to kick on from here.

“It’s huge to get out of the bottom three, it’s a confidence boost for the lads. They’re very happy at the minute but we’ve got to stay focussed.”