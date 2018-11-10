On the whistle report: Leicester City 0, Burnley 0

Burnley claimed only a third Premier League clean sheet of the season as they ended a run of three-successive defeats with a goal-less draw at an emotional King Power Stadium.

Sean Dyche made three changes from the defeat at West Ham, one enforced as James Tarkowski's long-standing groin problem ruled him out after a visit to the specialist on Thursday.

Kevin Long came in at centre back, with Jack Cork restored to the centre of midfield after an ankle injury, at the expense of Ashley Westwood, while former Foxes striker Chris Wood came in for Matej Vydra.

After the poignant tributes to the late Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and a two-minute silence in his honour, and also in remembrance ahead of Armistice Day, the hosts came out and bossed the early stages.

Joe Hart got down to his right to save from Wilfred Ndidi, before shouts for a penalty as Charlie Taylor dipped into Marc Albrighton's cross, the ball appearing to strike his shoulder.

Albrighton's cross-shot was deflected for a corner, and after Hart fails to claim Albrighton's flag kick, Matt Lowton was on the spot to clear off the line from Jamie Vardy.

Burnley threatened sporadically, and Wood had a shot on the turn smothered by Ricardo Pereira after Sam Vokes dummied a low Lowton cross.

There was a big let off as Rachid Ghezzal headed against the bar from Albrighton's cross, and there was further pressure as Ben Mee deflected Ghezzal curler wide, with Albrighton's audacious volley from Ghezzal's corner blocked by Steven Defour.

Hart had to stay big to deny Demarai Gray, who skipped past Long after Pereira dispossessed Johann Berg Gudmundsson on halfway, but again Burnley had a sight of goal as Kasper Schmeichel was forced to turn Gudmundsson's free kick behind, and Mee headed over the Iceland winger's corner.

While Leicester had the better chances, as Dyche had insisted ahead of the game, there were some signs as the half wore on that Burnley are returning to what they are about, enjoying better pockets of possession, and looking more more confident on the ball, as the sides went in goal-less.

After the break, Long scrambled the ball clear after Hart saved from Albrighton from Vardy's ball across the box, before Lennon;s low cross was cleared after good one-touch play, as Burnley continued to grow in the game.

The crowd rose on the hour to applaud Khun Vichai, and Long got back to stop Vardy crowning the moment with the opening goal from a tight angle.

Hart then made sure Jonny Evans' header from Ghezzal's recycled corner went behind.

Wood came close to netting against his former club when he volleyed over the top from a deflected Robbie Brady cross, after the Irishman played a one-two with Jack Cork, and Ashley Barnes replaced Vokes as a last throw of the dice.

Kelechi Iheanacho was booked for bringing down Barnes after a rampaging run, but neither side really came close to winning the game in the final minutes of the game.

Burnley: Hart; Lowton, Long, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson (Brady 65), Defour (Hendrick 55), Cork, Lennon; Hendrick; Vokes (Barnes 73).

Subs: Heaton, Bardsley, Vydra, Westwood.