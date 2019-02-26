Newcastle United 2, Burnley 0: Former Clarets striker Andy Payton's player ratings Former Clarets striker Andy Payton gives his verdict from St James's Park as Sean Dyche's side suffered their first Premier League defeat of 2019. Here's how the Padiham Predator scored the players: 1. Tom Heaton - 6 No chance with the first goal, left exposed for Newcastle's second. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Phil Bardsley - 6 Steady but never got the chance to get forward. Spent the game chasing wing back Matt Ritchie. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. James Tarkowski - 6 Played too many straight balls from the back, over-hitting the pass on too many occasions. Squandered a big opportunity to reduce the deficit before the break. Still one of Burnley's better players at St James's Park. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ben Mee - 6 Didn't do much wrong. Another steady performance. Nothing he could do with either goal. Felt he was fouled in the build up to Newcastle's second. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3