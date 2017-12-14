Mee and Lowton back in contention

Burnley have received a fitness boost ahead of the trip to Brighton.

Ben Mee and Matt Lowton are both back in the squad after knee problems.

But Stephen Ward is a doubt for the clash at his former club, after receiving a bang to his knee in the 1-0 win over Stoke City at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Mee has missed the last two games after requiring stitches in a wound above his knee, while Lowton has been out for four with a knee iniury suffered against Arsenal.

Both were ever present in the Premier League this season before their injuries, as is Ward.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “We’ll have to wait and find out (on Ward). He’s having a down day today, second day recovery.

”We’ll find out tomorrow.

”He’s had a knee problem, we’re protecting it a bit. Wait and see.

”But Matt Lowton will be available, as will Ben Mee.

”It was my call with Ben (on Tuesday), it was a close one, another few days would make sure.”

Nahki Wells has Dean Marney are yet to figure this season, though Wells has been on the bench of late, and Dyche added: “Nahki's got a chance because of injuries and suspensions and good work.

”Deano's still getting fitter and stronger. Jon Walters equally. I believe in players being absolutely fit.

”Mentally, physically everything it encompasses. They are on their way. Hopefully we’ll be in good shape over Christmas.”