Mee aiming to build on promising defensive show

Burnley have conceded a Premier League high eight goals in the final 10 minutes of games.

Spurs’ injury time winner at Wembley was a real kick in the teeth for the Clarets after an adirable rearguard action.

But skipper Ben Mee admits the side have to stop conceding as many goals full stop, never mind in the dying embers of games.

Only bottom side Fulham, with 42, have shipped more than the Clarets’ 33 so far this season, and Mee said: “It’s not a good stat to have, but we’ve conceded too many goals full stop.

“We have to put that right definitely.”

Christian Eriksen netted at the death on Saturday after Burnley looked like claiming a deserved point, as the Clarets lined up with three centre backs for the first time under Sean Dyche.

Mee was on the left side of the three, having previously played left back and centre back, and he said: “It was a real sickener, we’ll take heart from it obviously, but you want to take points out of it as well.

“It was disappointing, but we’ll move on and learn from how we played, the positions in the formation we played, and take a lot from it.

“It’s early on in terms of the system, we’ll have to see how it goes, but the position’s not too bad for me.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever played in it, so it was interesting, but it was alright.

“We used the week to prepare, and it worked out well overall.”

Burnley have not avoided defeat at Arsenal since 1974, with Mee himself pulled up for a high boot on an offside Laurent Koscielny which led to a Gunners winner in 2017, and Mee added: “We’ve come close to getting a result at Arsenal over the years, there always seems to be incidents in these games, and hopefully we can put that right and get over the line there.

“It would be a fantastic boost for us going into the Christmas period.

“We always give ourselves a chance, we back ourselves, and there’s no reason why not to again.”