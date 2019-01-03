Burnley winger McNeil has a ‘natural feel for the game’

McNeil has started the last two games, scoring in an impressive display against West Ham on Sunday, before laying on the equaliser and forcing Christopher Schindler into the challenge which reduced Huddersfield Town to 10 men on Wednesday night.

He was surprisingly replaced just after the hour by Robbie Brady, who was sent off late on, and Sean Dyche said: “We were debating whether Dwight started, but I thought it was appropriate, the euphoria of the other day , and sometimes that carries on.

“We like him, he’s a talent.

“He’s got a lot to learn, and he knows he has a lot of hard work to do, but he is a talented player.

“I think he knows the game, he’s learning, but he has a natural feel for the game, for where the ball needs to be, and he can certainly deliver.

“He will continue to progress.”