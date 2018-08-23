Manchester United fans set to take to the air to protest against Woodward at Burnley

Manchester United fans are believed to have paid to fly a banner protesting against Reds chief Ed Woodward at next Sunday’s game at Turf Moor.

A plane is due to fly over the ground during the 4 p.m. kick-off carrying the message od that the message 'Ed Out – LUHG' (Love United, Hate Glazers) in a protest at Woodward and the club's American owners.

It won’t be a first at Burnley. Back in 1991, Blackburn Rovers fans hired a plane to fly over with the not entirely accurate ‘Staying down 4 ever love Rovers’ displayed during the Clarets’ unsuccessful Fourth Division playoff semi final second leg against Torquay.

Burnley won the title the following year.

And back in 2012, as Burnley beat Bolton and former boss Owen Coyle on the opening day, ‘Judas Coyle, you reap what you sow’ flew over the ground after Coyle’s departure to Wanderers and subsequent relegation.