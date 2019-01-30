Manchester United boss Solskjaer reflects on Burnley point

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer singled out Burnley keeper Tom Heaton for praise after the former United man once again shone at Old Trafford.



The interim United boss, who was looking to make it nine wins out of nine since taking over, said his players needed to play with more tempo and urgency to break down a "well organised" Burnley side.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. Photo: Getty

Few Burnley fans will forget Heaton's man of the match performance against United in the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford two seasons ago and last night the 32-year-old club captain was once again a towering presence between the sticks.

Smiling afterwards, Solksjaer said: "In the second half at times I thought we did fantastic but of course they have a good keeper, Tom's a good keeper and they headed the ball away when we crossed it."