Lowton looking to win as many points as possible

The hard work won’t stop for the Clarets once their objectives have been accomplished, according to right back Matt Lowton.

Burnley are closing in on a fourth season in the Premier League under boss Sean Dyche, after clambering out of trouble with wins over Wolves and Bournemouth.

Saturday’s opponents, Cardiff City, are the ones in danger of joining Huddersfield town and Fulham back in the Championship as things stand.

But that doesn’t make a difference to Lowton, who will be playing for every point available from now until the end of the season regardless of what’s at stake.

The 29-year-old former Aston Villa defender, who made his 150th Premier League appearance at the Vitality Stadium, said: “You know the nature of the club, we’ll keep pushing on and we’ll never settle. We’ll keep trying to win as many points as we can through to the end of the season.

“That’s what the manager drills in to us - the resilience - throughout the season. Teams are going to have bad runs, the last four wasn’t what we wanted before the two wins, but you work hard on the training ground and it pays us back over the full season.

“We didn’t start great after an unbelievable season last season, but we’re looking to get it over the line and push on until the end of the season.

“The Premier League is massive, it’s the best league in the world. Personally, it’s great to keep playing in this league as long as possible. For the club, it’s fantastic.”

The game against Eddie Howe’s Cherries was Lowton’s first start since the 5-1 drubbing against Everton at Turf Moor on Boxing Day.

The full back conceded that it’s been difficult watching on from the sidelines but accepts that it’s part and parcel of the game: “It’s been a while but I’ve been working hard behind the scenes in training and making sure I’m ready when called upon.

“It’s hard training all week and then not playing at the weekend. Everyone wants to play and it’s nice to be back out there.

“It is hard, but it’s part and parcel of the game. Bardo has come in and done fantastic, there were no grumbles.

All I can do is work hard for when the chance came.

“It’s been the same since I signed, the manager’s massive on the whole squad ethic - not just the lads who are playing - to make sure sure the lads who are called upon come in and do a job.

“That’s what we need throughout the season because different lads are going to be needed to play and it shows throughout the season that everyone’s ready.”