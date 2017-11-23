Lowton in bullish mood

Matt Lowton feels Arsenal won’t fancy coming to Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Gunners are in town on the back of a 2-0 North London derby victory over Spurs, but they are level on 22 points with the Clarets.

And Sean Dyche’s side have only lost twice all season in the league – only unbeaten leaders Manchester City have lost fewer games.

Burnley have only conceded twice in six home games, and Lowton is in bullish mood ahead of the televised 2 p.m. kick-off.

Arsenal are sixth, ahead of seventh place Burnley only on goal difference, and Lowton smiled when asked whether it will be a battle for Europe: “Yes, it will be. The thing is that they won’t want to come here. We’re trying to bring that fear factor back here and we’ve won the last two games with clean sheets.

“They won’t be looking forward to coming here. It’s another great chance for us to get another three points.”

Burnley have won their last three games – the first time at this level since 1975 – and the side are in a good place: “Winning breeds confidence so the lads will be at the top of their game. We’ll work hard, watch clips on them and what they like to do, see where we can hurt them, and we’ll go in to the game in good spirits.”

Lowton is in his third season with the club, and, amid continued speculation as to Sean Dyche’s future, he is well aware of the boss’ role in Burnley’s success: “He’s a massive part of it.

“It’s day to day, the little things, every detail has to be right. He’s always on it with everyone every day. We all have to be on it in training and that pays you back at the weekend. You can see that from over the last couple of weeks.

“There’s always going to be that speculation because of how well he’s doing. It’s up to us to keep doing our jobs week in, week out. We’ll just keep playing for him as we are. We’re playing for him and for the team.

“Obviously it’s going to be in the back of your mind with the speculation but until anything materialises he’s here, he’s the manager and he’s not come off it one bit regarding the work that he’s doing.”