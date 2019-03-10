Liverpool boss Klopp backs Burnley to survive in Premier League relegation battle

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed Burnley to stay up.

The Reds inflicted a third-successive defeat on the Clarets at Anfield, with two goals each from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, after Ashley Westwood's effort direct from a corner had given them the lead for the third-successive season here.

Jurgen Klopp

Substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson had pulled it back to 3-2 going into injury time, but Burnley were left 17th in the Premier League, two points above Cardiff City, with eight games to play.

Klopp - yet to keep a clean sheet against Burnley in six meetings - believes the Clarets will avoid the drop, however: "Of course, Burnley has too much quality.

"I can imagine how it is with 30 points and the results on Saturday, but as a Burnley fan, I wouldn't be too worried."