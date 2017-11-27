Lightning strikes thrice for the Clarets

They say that lightning doesn’t strike twice - but try telling that to Ben Mee after the Clarets were cruelly denied yet again by Arsenal.

For the third time in succession the Gunners prospered in contentious circumstances to win late on in the Premier League.

It all started last October when defender Laurent Koscielny’s ‘Hand of God’ separated the two teams at Turf Moor and the Frenchman was at the heart of controversy at the Emirates in January when referee Jonathan Moss awarded the hosts a penalty deep in to stoppage time.

Arsenal’s latest winner was also seasoned with uncertainty as midfielder Aaron Ramsey threw himself to the turf under minimal contact from James Tarkowski, leading to Lee Mason pointing to the spot and Alexis Sanchez converting the resulting penalty.

It was a bitter pill for Mee to swallow. He said: “It happened to us against these a couple of times last season, so to happen again is really disappointing. It was a kick in the teeth.

“I thought it (the penalty) was soft. His (Ramsey’s) back was towards me and I was concentrating on the ball coming over his head.

“Tarky’s disappointed.

“He didn’t feel he had done too much to affect the player who went down.

“He was disappointed, but he was fantastic again today, so there will be no hard feelings towards him and he will pick himself up and come back.”

Mee, though, has taken plenty of positives away from a performance which saw the Clarets prove more than a match for Arsene Wenger’s men.

““There were massive positives,” Mee added. “We matched a really good side and played really well in the first half.

“I think we had the better opportunities, the better of the play and created some good chances.”