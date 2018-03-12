Letting fans in the dugout was commonsense - Dyche

Clarets boss Sean Dyche felt it was just commonsense to allow young West Ham fans into the Burnley dugout on Saturday.

Amid worrying scenes at the London Stadium, home fans entered the field of play following Burnley's goals in the Clarets' 3-0 win, and hundreds of supporters converged around the directors' box to voice their dismay at Hammers co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan.

During the chaos, some young Hammers were invited into the Burnley dugout for their safety, and a mother of some of the children tweeted today @sharyn_elamir: "They've gone to school as minor celebrities and I couldn't be more thankful to the players for helping me. Especially Phil (Bardsley), Dean (Marney) & Jeff (Hendrick). A nightmare day turned into a fantastic memory for the boys."

Dyche felt it was the least they could do in the circumstances: "I think that was just a bit of diligence from my staff, just a commonsense moment I would say, when it's important players conduct themselves in the right manner, and ours did and said if they wanted to jump over, it's no problem."

He smiled: "I just turned round and saw some kids there and thought 'I don't think they're subs!' but there was some commonsense, and there was no problem. It's just about safety.

"There was nothing close but they thought just in case, let's get them over here."

His players kept their concentration on the pitch to claim their biggest win of the season, and he added: "It's tough on West Ham when it happened, it's their club, it's not really about us, the key for us was to stay focused, we couldn't do anything about it, it's just the way it is.

"We got on with the performance and I was pleased with that."