Lady Clarets held on Merseyside in under-par display

The Lady Clarets dropped vital points in their league campaign with a lacklustre performance in a 1-1 draw on Merseyside against MSB Woolton.

An early goal from Leah Embley appeared to set the Clarets on the path to another win , but as the game progressed the Merseysiders fought their way into contention and drew level late on.

In sunny weather, the Lady Clarets had a bright start to the game.

Player of the match Lizzy Hamer was quickly on the attack troubling the Merseysiders’ defence.

The Clarets opened the scoring on four minutes when Evie Priestley pressed the defence, forcing an awkward pass.

Leah Embley pounced on it before superbly dribbling through and beating the keeper at her near post.

The Merseysiders soon started to gain a foothold in the game and were able to break forward.

Clarets keeper Taylor Gregson covered the threats well and played out through the defence to set up further efforts up front.

Charlotte Banner came closest for the Clarets when she tested the keeper with a low shot that she saved well.

At the midpoint of the half, the Merseysiders played through the Clarets defence and picked out a striker on the edge of the box.

She struck towards the far post, where Gregson reacted with an out-stretched save to tip the ball around the post.

The Clarets continued to have plenty of forward possession but were unable to press home in the conclusive stages.

Vikki Eastwood did power a shot at short range but the keeper confidently saved.

In the second period the Merseysiders seemed content to let the Clarets push forward and defend in the final third, which they did effectively.

Lynette Craig had an attempt high go over the bar, Embley narrowly failed to connect onto a ball across the goal, and Georgia Payton had two shots intercepted by the keeper as she closed her down.

The Clarets were pegged back when a misplaced pass bounced out to the Merseysiders’ Vicki Fraser, who travelled down the touchline and unexpectedly released a monumental strike that dipped into the top corner at the far post, leaving Gregson with no chance.

With 15 minutes remaining, the Clarets tried to snatch a winner.

Both Craig and Embley got shots through on goal but the keeper was well positioned to save them,

The Lady Clarets host Sir Tom Finney LFC on Sunday at 2 p.m. and also Tranmere Rovers LFC on Wednesday at 7-15 p.m., with both games at Barden Athletics ground.