Johann is getting set for a push up league

In-form winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson does not see any reason why the Clarets cannot push the boundaries once again in the Premier League.

The Icelandic international accepts that emulating last season’s seventh place finish will be an extremely tough ask but he is confident that Burnley can scale the upper echelons of the top flight.

The forecast looked bleak when a solitary point was accrued from the first five fixtures, cementing the club’s worst start at this level since 1927/28, but a couple of victories in succession has changed the complexion.

With Huddersfield Town coming to Turf Moor tomorrow, Gudmundsson said: “We just want to get as many points as possible.

“We know it’s going to be tough to end up seventh again but I don’t see why we can’t be up there.

“We’ll stick to what we know and how we play and hopefully we’ll get plenty of points.

“Three wins in a row would be massive, especially after our start. It wasn’t how we wanted so if we can get three on the bounce it would be fantastic.

“We know it’s going to be tough, Huddersfield want the points but we just need to want it a bit more than them.

“At the beginning of the season it was tough but over the last few weekends we’ve done well.

“To get six points, it’s tough to get back-to-back wins in the Premier League and we’ve done that. The next game against Huddersfield gives us a great opportunity to get three on the bounce.”

The 27-year-old has been one of Burnley’s most productive players so far this term and since the start of last season he has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any of his team-mates.

Gudmundsson has contributed to 13 goals in that time with three goals and 10 assists.

Following his opener against Cardiff City and his assist for Sam Vokes’s winner, he said: “I’ve been enjoying it for months.

“We knew the start of the campaign was going to be extremely tough playing Thursday-Sunday but over the last two weekends we’ve been back to ourselves.

“I’m delighted when I can help the team get three points. I’m in good form at the moment and I just want to keep that going.

“As long as I’m contributing, whether it’s assists or goals, I’m happy with that. I’ve always said I want to be scoring more goals and hopefully I can do that this season.”