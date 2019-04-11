Injury latest from Burnley boss Dyche ahead of Cardiff City clash

Phil Bardsley remains touch and go for Saturday’s visit of Cardiff City

The right back missed the win at Bournemouth after gashing his leg in a training ground accident, with Matt Lowton coming in for his first Premier League start since Boxing Day.

And the former Manchester United defender is again a doubt to face the Bluebirds.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “He’s touch and go, they were messing around playing head tennis, and he caught the edge of the table, where it was quite sharp.

“Unfortunately he cut his leg quite badly, so he’s touch and go.

“We’ll make a decision probably tomorrow on him.”

And Dyche is still without Aaron Lennon, Steven Defour and Peter Crouch: “Crouchy’s not yet available obviously, Steven Defour is making a good return, I spoke to him the other day, he’s in good shape and feeling better. Not ready obviously for the end of the season, but better.

“Aaron Lennon is coming along well and feeling good about himself and his injury.

“He’s in a good place.

“There are a lot of challenges on that side of things, but the group keep pulling together and keep realigning and doing what they need to do.”

Lennon is the closest to a return, as Dyche added: “He has a chance, depending on the next week, 10 days, he’s not trained with us, but he’s out there running, and usually that’s a strong sign.

“He’s properly running, not just trotting around in your running shoes, he’s working now, and we hope to not have to rush him, but it’s important we get more people fit, for their welfare as well don’t forget.

“You want to finish a season fit, and we’ll encourage him to do that.”