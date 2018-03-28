IN PICTURES: Burnley’s James Tarkowski makes England debut

James Tarkowski became the 28th Burnley player to earn a senior England cap as the Three Lions drew 1-1 with Italy.

The 25-year-old’s faultless evening ended in controversy as he was harshly penalised after catching Federico Chiesa in the box three minutes from time, with a spot kick given after a VAR review

