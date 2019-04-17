How many Premier League minutes EVERY Burnley player has played this season
Burnley have fielded 22 first-team players in the Premier League this season - but which of them have gained the most game time for Sean Dyche's side?
Scroll down and click through the pages to see how many minutes each Claret player has played in the top-flight this campaign.
1. Ben Gibson
Minutes played: 63
Getty
2. Peter Crouch
Minutes played: 75
Getty
3. Stephen Ward
Minutes played: 230
Getty
4. Matej Vydra
Minutes played: 276
Getty
