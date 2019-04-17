How many minutes Premier League has each Burnley played this season?

How many Premier League minutes EVERY Burnley player has played this season

Burnley have fielded 22 first-team players in the Premier League this season - but which of them have gained the most game time for Sean Dyche's side?

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how many minutes each Claret player has played in the top-flight this campaign.

1. Ben Gibson

Minutes played: 63
2. Peter Crouch

Minutes played: 75
3. Stephen Ward

Minutes played: 230
4. Matej Vydra

Minutes played: 276
