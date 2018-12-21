Headmaster Vokes hoping for chance to get at Gunners

Since the start of last season, only two players have scored more headed goals in the Premier League than Sam Vokes.

Spurs’ Harry Kane has one this season to add to six last term, while Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata netted seven last season.

Next in line are Vokes, with three this season and two last, with Sergio Aguero level on five, all in Manchester City’s record-breaking title-winning campaign.

Vokes may not have started the last four games for Burnley, but was licking his lips as he watched former teammates Danny Ings and Charlie Austin score three headed goals between them to see off tomorrow’s opponents Arsenal.

The Wales striker hopes to get the opportunity to get on the end of a few crosses at the Emirates: “Obviously we watched the game on Sunday, they scored a great couple of headed goals, and it’s good to see them getting on the scoresheet on a personal level.

“It would be nice if we could repeat what Southampton did against Arsenal.

“Hopefully I can get the chance and improve that stat and keep it running.

“It’s frustrating not starting, but obviously competition is strong, we’re looking to pick up points and it’s a squad mentality.

“For me, I know if I’m in the team or out of it, I’m just looking to make a difference when I get the chance.”

And Vokes sees no reason why Burnley can’t build on their impressive defensive display on Saturday at the Gunners’ North London rivals Spurs: “We can go to Arsenal full of confidence after the Tottenham performance.

“Obviously it was a kick in the teeth at the end, but we can take a lot from how we played, and look to do the same sort of job, frustrate Arsenal and look to catch them on the counter.

“It’s tough when you go to these places, so you sometimes have to change the way you play, and we adapted well against a good side.

“We’ll be looking to do the same again at Arsenal.”

Burnley have had some bad fortune of late against Arsenal, losing three successive games to debatable injury time decisions, and Vokes mused: “It’s been quite frustrating over the years against Arsenal.

“They’ve had last-minute penalties and whatever, and things like that seem to have gone away from us there, so we’ll go there looking for a result there.”

Burnley have picked up results at Stamford Bridge, Anfield, Old Trafford, the Etihad, and at Wembley against Spurs in the last few seasons, but haven’t avoided defeat at Arsenal since 1974.

A point or three tomorrow would be a huge lift in their battle for survival: “We’re not panicking, there’s ups and downs in the season, and we’ve got a tough little run now, but with performances improving, we’ll look to pick some big points up over Christmas.”