Gudmundsson stays unbeaten at Old Trafford

At the expense of upsetting his nation, Johann Berg Gudmundsson was happy to preserve his unbeaten record at Old Trafford to keep the Clarets challenging at the top end of the Premier League.

The Icelandic international, who watched Manchester United when growing up in his homeland, supplied the set-piece for Ashley Barnes’s opener at the Theatre of Dreams as Burnley secured a point in a 2-2 draw.

The result opened up a six point gap over eighth placed Leicester City ahead of the final game of the calendar year against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“United are probably the biggest team back in Iceland so there’ll be a lot of fans that won’t be happy with me,” he said.

“We did it last season as well so I’ve never lost at Old Trafford so that’s a nice little record to have.

“It was a draw last year as well so I’ve never lost at this stadium which isn’t bad.

“That’s shown how far we’ve come as a team, especially from last season. We’ve grown as a team and in patches we’re playing some great football.

“We want to get as many points as we can and we want to stay where we are. We want to be fighting at that end of the table rather than the other end. We are doing a fantastic job.”

The 27-year-old former Charlton Athletic winger experienced mixed emotions in the aftermath after Jesse Lingard equalised in time added on.

Burnley led 2-0 at the break and were on their way to beating the Red Devils on their own patch for the first time since 1962 until being pegged back.

“When you concede a late goal it’s always disappointing but before the game we would probably have taken a draw,” he said. “There are mixed feelings.

“In the first half I thought we played some really good football, we created chances and obviously scored two very good goals.

“In the second half they made some changes that really worked for them, the crowd cheered them on as well so it was tough for us.

“We know that we’re a good side when we have to defend but we didn’t do enough because they scored two goals. It’s hard to take but it’s a good point for us as well.”