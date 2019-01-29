FULL-TIME: Manchester United 2, Burnley 2

There was a sense of de ja vu at Old Trafford as the Clarets were cruelly denied their first victory at this famous ground since 1962.

Last season Sean Dyche's side had to settle for a point when Manchester United substitute Jesse Lingard netted a double to cancel out goals from Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour.

The same thing happened again, with the Englishman once again impacting for the Red Devils from the bench, though the visitors had just nine minutes to hold on to their two-goal cushion this time around.

One of football's most iconic stadiums has been a happy hunting ground for Burnley in recent years, with two points clocked up from their last couple of visits.

It could have been so much different had Marcus Rashford taken his chance early on, however. The England international only had Tom Heaton to beat when collecting Romelu Lukaku's pass but stabbed the ball wide of the upright.

Aside from that, despite seeing plenty of the ball, the Red Devils were unable to break down the barriers as their opponents put in an organised and disciplined display.

Luke Shaw was off-target from the edge of the area and Juan Mata hit the post, though the Spaniard was flagged offside from Marcus Rashford's peach of a pass.

What stood out on the night, though, was Burnley's unquenchable desire to keep the home side out. Phil Bardsley's last ditch intervention to deny Mata was just one example on the night.

With the game goalless at the interval, it sprung in to life in the second half, with both sides scoring twice.

Heaton kept out Mata and Paul Pogba before Barnes got Burnley's noses in front.

The 29-year-old is developing a bit of a liking for the famous Stretford End at Old Trafford.

He slammed the Clarets ahead in front of the home supporters last season as Manchester United rescued a point.

And the striker did the same again to give the visitors the advantage, firing the ball in to the roof of the net as United were caught playing out from the back.

Jack Cork dispossessed Andrea Pereira and slotted the ball through to the former Brighton forward who hammered the ball past David De Gea and in to the roof of the net.

Heaton reacted well to push Rashford's effort to safety while, at the other end, Dwight McNeil almost netted on his return to Old Trafford, only for De Gea to beat the strike away.

United applied the pressure in search of the equaliser as Heaton adjusted his body to deny Lukaku from Ashley Young's cross, Pogba headed over when getting above Charlie Taylor to meet Alexis Sanchez's delivery while Taylor recovered to prevent Rashford from getting a shot in on goal following Pogba's pass over the top.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche claimed that the challenge of getting something away at United was tough, but not impossible.

And it became even more possible with just nine minutes remaining when Chris Wood doubled Burnley's lead.

Ashley Westwood, who had been full of running, clipped in the cross and the New Zealand international guided his header in to the corner.

The question was, could the Clarets preserve their two-goal cushion on this occasion? Unfortunately, the answer was 'no'.

Pogba was given a golden opportunity from the spot once Jeff Hendrick inexplicably pulled back substitute Jesse Lingard inside the area.

The Frenchman, with his infamous approach, made no mistake, picking out the top corner. All of a sudden the away side had three minutes of normal time and any additional time to hang on.

They couldn't. Heaton played his part when sticking out an arm to thwart Pogba but the equaliser came deep in to stoppage time.

Heaton once again was the barricade in Burnley's goal, diving to his right-hand upright to pull Sanchez's header off the line but Victor Lindelof followed up to turn the ball home.

It was incredibly harsh on the Clarets, with history being repeated, but it's another point towards safety in the Premier League.