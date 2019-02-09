Full-time: Brighton 1 Burnley 3

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood were the forward line that helped propel Brighton to the Championship back in 2011.

The pair made 53 starts between them that term and scored 26 times as the Seagulls, under Gus Poyet, soared to the top of League One.

However, they left the Amex Stadium on unfavourable terms this time around as the New Zealand international and his strike partner pulled Chris Hughton's side in to the mire.

Tom Heaton, who was sent off in East Sussex in 2013, was the man who provided the stage for the visitors to take the three points home.

The Burnley skipper did his England ambitions no harm when saving from Solly March on two occasions before keeping out Pascal Gross.

Lewis Dunk's slip from Barnes's pass then allowed Wood to run clear on goal in the 26th minute. His touch created the angle and the striker kept his cool, lifting the ball above Mat Ryan's shoulder.

Burnley rode their luck on several occasions and had Jeff Hendrick to thank for preserving their lead up until the interval as the Republic International cleared Shane Duffy's header off the line.

The Seagulls, as expected, commanded possession in the second half but Sean Dyche's side barely gave them a sniff in front of goal.

Instead, the away side capitalised as Brighton committed men forward and doubled their advantage just after the hour.

Dwight McNeil had a fortuitous ricochet fall in his favour and the teenager slipped the ball to his left hand side for Wood to finish in to the far corner.

Stuart Attwell ignored appeals from the home side when Hendrick seemingly handled the ball inside the penalty area, with replays suggesting that their cries had some substance to them, but within seconds the Clarets were awarded a spot kick of their own.

Having not had a penalty in 68 league games, the Clarets have now had two in successive games when Barnes tumbled under the challenge of Ryan.

Had Wood steered the ball in to an open net then his hat-trick would have stood but, impeccably, he slipped the ball wide of the upright.

Attwell, consequently, pulled the game back and Barnes fired the ball in to the corner and out of the reach of Ryan.

Duffy, who made a single appearance for the Clarets under Eddie Howe eight years ago during a loan spell from Everton, netted a consolation for the hosts, heading Anthony Knockaert's set-piece beyond Heaton, but Sean Dyche's side saw out the remaining quarter-of-an-hour.

The result lifted the Clarets out of the bottom three, following Cardiff City's win over Southampton earlier in the day, and sealed a record seventh game unbeaten for the club in the Premier League.