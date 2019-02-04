Former Burnley striker Sam Vokes says his goodbyes at Turf Moor

Sam Vokes has said his farewells at Burnley but the Welsh striker is hopeful that their paths will cross again.

The 29-year-old joined Championship side Stoke City on deadline day, penning a three-and-a-half year deal at the Bet365 Stadium.

He made his debut for the Potters in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium, missing a penalty just before the interval with the game goalless.

“I am looking forward to a new challenge at Stoke City and hoping I can help to get the club back to the Premier League, where our paths will cross again,” he said.

Vokes, signed by Eddie Howe in 2012 following a loan spell, made 267 appearances for the Clarets across the board and scored 64 goals.

He’s experienced ups and downs during that spell but signed off on a high having featured in all six of Burnley’s Europa League ties.

“I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Burnley Football Club; all the staff, management, players and, of course, the supporters,” he added.

“It’s been an incredible journey that we’ve been on over the past seven years, with promotions, relegation, survival and even European football through the Europa League.

“There have been so many highlights and every step along the way has been a joy. I wish everyone connected with Burnley Football Club nothing but success.

“You made the club a ‘home’ for myself and all my family and for that I’m eternally grateful.”