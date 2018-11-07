Dyche – Money will talk amid Euro breakaway speculation

Last week, Der Spiegel revealed that several elite clubs have discussed forming a 16-team European Super League, which could start as soon as 2021.

It is proposed that Real Madrid. Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain would not face relegation for 20 years.

And Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille, Internazionale and Roma would take part as guests.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche accepts if the super power clubs want to make it happen, and leave their domestic leagus behind, money will ultimately talk.

But he feels supporters would miss the smaller clubs trying to give the big-hitters a black eye: “There’s been talk of different ideas for years, and certainly over the last two or three where there’s different ideads floated about.

“Football will keep finding a way of moving forward.

“Part of the marvel for British viewers is they like the underdog thing, so if it was just elite playing elite all the time, there wouldn’t be as much of that.

“We beat Manchester City when Manuel (Pellegrini) was manager, and drew away.

“That would diminish, or change. The British public enjoyed us last season – loads of fans came up to me and said ‘brilliant’, seeing someone different up there.

“We all love the beauty of the game, but to see a team just giving everything all of the time, I think the British public enjoy that.”

Should five of the Big Six leave the Premier League, Dyche insists domestic football would adapt: “You’d still have clubs you’d consider big clubs, ones not in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest, Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, so it would refocus it in a different manner, but football keeps moving forward.

“It will find a way, and if the powers that be want it to – usually generated by money, by way of earning more and more, and gaining world recognition, which the Premier League has brought year after year. But fans will have their say if they decide to do such a thing.”