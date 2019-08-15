Dyche looking to complete full set of Premier League results

Burnley go to the Emirates on Saturday with Sean Dyche looking to claim a Premier League clean sweep.

Since winning promotion to the top flight in 2014, and returning in 2016 after relegation, the Clarets have faced 27 different clubs.

And Dyche has taken at least a point off every one, bar the Gunners.

Arsenal have won the last 10 meetings against Burnley, after a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor against Owen Coyle’s side in the sides’ first Premier League meeting in December 2009.

The Clarets haven’t beaten the Gunners since Kevin McDonald’s brace in the League Cup at Turf Moor 12 months prior.

Dyche said: “I didn’t know about that (statistic), but we’ve been in the league long enough to get something from the lot of them, so hopefully that goes in our favour this weekend.

“But they are a good side, the manager (Unai Emery) is tweaking and changing things, and they are slightly more defensive, but still have the weapons to open up the game.

“They are a top side, but we’ve shown before we can take points off the top sides.

“We have to look to build on last week, and it’s always about performances with me, if you keep putting performances in, they will pay you back.

“We’ve had decent performances against Arsenal, and probably a couple of harsh decisions have gone against us.

“It’s all about performance, and that clear-mindedness though.”

Burnley are again likely to be without Danny Drinkwater as he builds up his match fitness after completing a loan move from Chelsea on deadline day, and Robbie Brady will again miss out.

Dyche said: “Drinky’s general fitness is good, but he needs more game time, he’s had two 45s and two 30s, so we have a game on Monday and him and a few others will get more minutes.

“He’s had a decent training week and will do some more work before weekend.

“It might come too quickly for Robbie, he had a second knock to his ribs and is still sore.

“He was back on the grass on Tuesday, but only light training.”

Charlie Taylor is expected to be available after missing out on the 18 for the opening day win over Southampton, with Erik Pieters making his debut at left back: “Chas will come back into consideration - last week he was under consideration, but we had put a lot of football into him to fast track him.”

And there is better news on Steven Defour as he builds up his fitness: “Steven is making better progress, we’ve had to be careful with him, but he is back into the beginning of the heavy work, and feeling good about it.”